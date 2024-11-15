Score Predictions: Arkansas vs Texas

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will renew their rivalry with the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (8-1, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Both teams look much different from what they did when they met in 2021, which resulted in a 40-21 victory for the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. Texas has climbed back near the top of the college football world, while the Hogs are seeking to earn bowl eligibility with a sixth win.

How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs. No. 3 Texas

"Texas, really, really good," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "Very talented up front offensively, skill wise and at quarterback. They’ve got guys, and they want to get the ball to the edge, put you in space. Hard to tackle when they get out in space. We certainly have worked that last week.

"Defensively they’re big. I’m not going to say simple. You know where they’re going to line up. They remind me of when I was at Georgia, the type of schematics that they’re running is what Georgia’s defense did a lot. They’re saying we’re better than you, we’re going to line up and whip your butt type mentality. But they have some very, very good players. I think their linebackers are very very good. Just really talented."

Arkansas vs. Texas: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Texas owns a 56-23 lead over Arkansas in the all-time series, including a 17-4 advantage in games played in Fayetteville. Saturday’s game against Texas marks Pittman’s 58th game as head coach at Arkansas. Of those 58 games, 49 have come against an opponent from the SEC, a Power 4 foe and/or an opponent ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas is a 12.5-point underdog against the Longhorns, according to BetSaracen odds. Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Saturday's game, which will be broadcast on ABC: