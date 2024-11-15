Score Predictions: Arkansas vs Texas

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will renew their rivalry with the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (8-1, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Both teams look much different from what they did when they met in 2021, which resulted in a 40-21 victory for the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. Texas has climbed back near the top of the college football world, while the Hogs are seeking to earn bowl eligibility with a sixth win.
How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs. No. 3 Texas
"Texas, really, really good," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "Very talented up front offensively, skill wise and at quarterback. They’ve got guys, and they want to get the ball to the edge, put you in space. Hard to tackle when they get out in space. We certainly have worked that last week.
"Defensively they’re big. I’m not going to say simple. You know where they’re going to line up. They remind me of when I was at Georgia, the type of schematics that they’re running is what Georgia’s defense did a lot. They’re saying we’re better than you, we’re going to line up and whip your butt type mentality. But they have some very, very good players. I think their linebackers are very very good. Just really talented."
Arkansas vs. Texas: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
Texas owns a 56-23 lead over Arkansas in the all-time series, including a 17-4 advantage in games played in Fayetteville. Saturday’s game against Texas marks Pittman’s 58th game as head coach at Arkansas. Of those 58 games, 49 have come against an opponent from the SEC, a Power 4 foe and/or an opponent ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.
Arkansas is a 12.5-point underdog against the Longhorns, according to BetSaracen odds. Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Saturday's game, which will be broadcast on ABC:
Mason Choate - Publisher
Let's be real, most Arkansas fans are just wondering whether or not the Razorbacks are going to put up a fight in this one. A win would give you bowl eligibility and lead to an all-night party in Fayetteville, but that's a lot to ask for.
Texas has elite talent at every position and its defense is one of the nation's best. On the other side, the Longhorns' offense will be facing an Arkansas defense without a few contributors, including defensive end Anton Juncaj and linebacker Anthony Switzer.
After the Hogs gave up 63 points to Ole Miss last time out, let's just hope we aren't in store for another end to the season that features SEC opponents dominating the Razorbacks on their own home turf.
Texas 39, Arkansas 26
Riley McFerran - Managing Editor
Arkansas simply can't afford to come out lackadaisical in this game. If it does, Texas can absolutely repeat the performance Ole Miss did against the Hogs two weeks ago.
Will a bye week — which Arkansas failed to take advantage of earlier this season before the LSU game — be the difference? What about Ja'Quinden Jackson's return to the fold? I do believe those two factors will help the Razorbacks score points, but stopping the Longhorns is a different question.
When Arkansas has struggled defensively, it's come against experienced quarterbacks that have talented playmakers around them. Quinn Ewers and the rest of Texas' offense fits that mold.
Hence, Arkansas will score but Texas will score more.
Texas 45, Arkansas 34
Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst
The Arkansas secondary got exposed against Ole Miss. It was so bad that head coach Sam Pittman used the bye week this late in the season to hold open competition on the back end of the defense. The Razorbacks face off against a formidable Texas passing attack this week.
I don't really think there's any shot Arkansas wins this game. The Razorbacks might be able to keep it somewhat close, but if the pass defense isn't drastically improved, it will all be for naught. There are some positives, though. Starting quarterback Taylen Green appears to be healthy, along with running backs Ja'Quinden Jackson and Braylen Russell. The offense could potentially move the ball and score some points, but I don't think the defense gets it done.
Texas 38, Arkansas 24
RECORDS (Overall, Against the Spread)
Mason Choate: 5-4 overall, 4-5 ATS
Riley McFerran: 5-4 overall, 4-5 ATS
Daniel Fair: 5-4 overall, 3-6 ATS
Jackson Collier: 5-4 overall, 5-4 ATS