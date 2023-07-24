HawgBeat's top-20 countdown series previews 20 players who are expected to have the biggest impact for Arkansas football in 2023. The series will provide details on each player's measurables, their 2022 season, an outlook for 2023 and HawgBeat's take. Checking in at No. 11 is senior wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

ISAAC TESLAA

Position: Wide receiver Year: Senior Height, Weight: 6-foot-4, 214 pounds

2022 SUMMARY

A transfer from Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan, TeSlaa was one of the best wide receivers on the Division II level last season. He was named the Great Midwest American Conference Offensive Player of the Year for catching 68 passes for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns. Once you turn on TeSlaa's film, you can see why plenty of top programs were trying to get him to choose their school. TeSlaa picked Arkansas over the likes of Oklahoma State, Iowa, Miami (FL), Texas A&M, Ole Miss and more. TeSlaa caught at least one pass in all 11 games and seven of those resulted in a 100-yard receiving game last season. He averaged 120.5 receiving yards per game as a junior for Hillsdale and he posted a career-bests in receptions (8), yards (189) and touchdowns (3) on Sept. 10 against Walsh. He finished the season by tying his career-best with eight receptions for 148 yards against Ohio Dominican. During his career at Hillsdale, TeSlaa caught 118 passes for 2,116 yards and 20 touchdowns.

2023 OUTLOOK

Of of the three transfer additions at the position (Andrew Armstrong and Tyrone Broden), TeSlaa's tape was the most intriguing. A former high school quarterback at Unity Christian in Hudsonville, Michigan, TeSlaa is a legit athlete that can make the hardest catches look routine. Like Armstrong, TeSlaa has never played a snap of Division I football, so there will be a learning curve. While he was able to adjust to the speed of SEC football during spring practice with the Razorbacks, there is no way of really being ready until TeSlaa plays legit competition. With the other two transfers who haven't played Power Five football and an unproven group of young returners, TeSlaa has as good of a shot as any receiver to become a go-to option for quarterback KJ Jefferson.

HAWGBEAT'S VIEW

TeSlaa is the third receiver so far on our top-20 countdown list, as he joins redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna (No. 20) and Armstrong (No. 18). We decided to list him at 11 based on his fast adjustment and consistent highlight-reel plays during spring practice. The 6-foot-4, 214-pound pass catcher is a strong candidate to be the team's top receiver and he might quickly become a fan-favorite if his game translates. This pick might be bold, but that's the fun of this list. Having TeSlaa at No. 11 is more of us projecting how important he will end up being for Arkansas by the end of the year, rather than him being No. 11 entering fall camp.

