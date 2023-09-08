HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 3:00 p.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and stream on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: N/A Western Carolina: N/A

Spread:

Arkansas: -38.5, -105 Western Carolina: +38.5, -115

Totals

Total Points: OVER 58.5 (-105) Under 58.5 (-115) Team Totals: Arkansas OVER 47.5 (-115) Arkansas UNDER 47.5 (-105) Kent State OVER 9.5 (-120) Kent State UNDER 9.5 (+100)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

Double R Props

- Jacolby Criswell OVER 24.5 passing yards & OVER 0.5 passing TDs: +120 - Jaedon Wilson OVER 84.5 receiving yards & OVER 3.5 receptions: +250 - KJ Jefferson OVER 60.5 rushing yards & OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +230 - Andrew Armstrong OVER 79.5 receiving yards & OVER 7.5 receptions: +325 - Isaac TeSlaa OVER 67.5 receiving yards & OVER 4.5 receptions: +350 - Jaheim Thomas OVER 8.5 tackles & OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +300 - Landon Jackson OVER 4.5 tackles & OVER 1.5 tackles for loss: +325 - Cam Little OVER 0.5 field goals & OVER 7.5 PATs: +425 - Chris Paul OVER 5.5 tackles & OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +200 - Hudson Clark OVER 2.5 tackles & OVER 0.5 interceptions: +425 - KJ Jefferson OVER 249.5 passing yards & OVER 3.5 passing TDs: +400 - Luke Hasz OVER 19.5 receiving yards & OVER 3.5 receptions: +450

HAWGBEAT'S PICK

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Parlay Arkansas -38.5 & OVER 58.5 points (+185)

To keep it short and sweet, Arkansas should have no issue scoring on a Kent State defense that allowed 723 total yards against UCF in Week 1. Yes, Raheim "Rocket" Sanders is out due to injury, but the depth at the running back position will be more than enough to gash the dead-last rushing defense in the country. Kent State will likely scrounge up 7-10 points throughout the game, and I think the Razorbacks have the firepower to make up the rest for the over to hit as well.

Luke Hasz OVER 19.5 receiving yards & OVER 3.5 receptions (+450)

The freshman tight end from Bixby, Oklahoma, caught just two passes for 19 yards in his debut against Western Carolina, but those numbers should improve this weekend. Hasz dealt with some cramps and head coach Sam Pittman even said they probably left Hasz in for too long against the Catamounts. These odds are too good to not sprinkle a little bit on it.

Jacolby Criswell OVER 24.5 passing yards & OVER 0.5 passing TDs (+120)