ago football Edit

Arkansas vs UAPB: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.

Each game day, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game.

This week, the Hogs will face off against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The game will be broadcast ESPNU and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.

Here is a full breakdown:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------


(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)


ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: N/A

UAPB: N/A

Spread:

Arkansas: -48.5, (-110)

UAPB: +48.5, (-110)

Total Points:

OVER 57.5, (-110)

UNDER 57.5, (-110)

Team Totals:

Arkansas OVER 50.5, (-115)

Arkansas UNDER 50.5, (-115)

UAPB OVER 8.5, (-115)

UAPB UNDER 8.5, (-115)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

Arkansas-UAPB Specials:

Pinto's Pessimistic Picks:

UAPB to cover spread (+49.5), Razorbacks UNDER 400 total offensive yards and Razorbacks to commit 2+ turnovers (+1000)

Sully, Wess and Joe Trifecta Special:

Arkansas Razorbacks to score an offensive, defensive, and special teams touchdown (+1600)

Double-R Props:

Arkansas team total offense OVER 450.5 and total defense UNDER 225.5 (+185)

Arkansas team total yards passing OVER 249.5 and total yards rushing OVER 124.5 (+165)

Braylen Russell total number of carries OVER 7.5 and OVER 1.5 touchdowns (+150)

Devin Bale total number of punts OVER 5.5 and longest punt yardage OVER 59.5 (+195)

Isaiah Sategna total receptions OVER 2.5 and total receiving yards OVER 44.5 (+185)

Ja'Quinden Jackson total yards rushing OVER 80.5 and OVER 1.5 total touchdowns: (+150)

Luke Hasz total receptions OVER 3.5 and total touchdowns receiving OVER 0.5 (+145)

Taylen Green total yards passing OVER 199.5 and total yards rushing OVER 49.5 (+105)

Xavian Sorey total tackles OVER 7.5 and tackles for loss OVER 1.5 (+195)

Andrew Armstrong total receptions OVER 6.5 and total receiving yards OVER 60.5 (+250)

Arkansas team total team interceptions OVER 2.5 and 3.5 total team sacks (+220)

Landon Jackson total tackles OVER 5.5 and tackles for loss OVER 1.5 (+275)

Matthew Shipley total field goals OVER 1.5 and longest field goal made OVER 49.5 (+300)

Isaiah Sategna total punt return yardage OVER 59.5 and total punt return touchdowns OVER 0.5 (+550)

Arkansas team offensve TD OVER 7.5, defene TD OVER 0.5 and special teams OVER 0.5 TD (+3000)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.


Isaiah Sategna total receptions OVER 2.5 and total receiving yards OVER 44.5 (+185)

With question marks surrounding the availability of wide receiver Andrew Armstrong heading into this matchup, Taylen Green will be working the entire field to spread the ball around to his pass-catchers.

Sategna has looked like an experienced SEC playmaker over the offseason, and could easily crush the yard-mark on one deep bomb against a less-talented Golden Lions' secondary. The redshirt sophomore should also be prioritized enough offensively to catch at least three passes.

Arkansas -28.5 points 1H spread (-115)

When Arkansas faced FCS program Western Carolina in its season-opener last season, the Razorbacks finished the first half up 35-3. Sam Pittman's club was up 45-0 against UAPB at halftime in the 2021-22 tilt, and the 2024 version of the Golden Lions may be worse.

In Bobby Petrino's re-introduction as an Arkansas coach, the offense lights up the scoreboard in the first two quarters and the defense dominates to easily cover the spread.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

