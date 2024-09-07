Headlined by dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green and first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, the Hogs scored 10 touchdowns on 10 drives in a 70-0 route of Arkansas-Pine Bluff to open the season. Oklahoma State handled business with a 44-20 win over reigning FCS national champs South Dakota State in Week 1.

STILLWATER, Okla. — Head coach Sam Pittman and his Arkansas Razorbacks have the opportunity to earn an early statement win Saturday when they take on the No. 16 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in front of a national television audience on ABC.

"We’re excited to go to Stillwater and play Oklahoma State," Pittman said Monday. "I have a ton of respect for Coach (Mike) Gundy, I mean going into 20 years now at Oklahoma State University. He’s just done a phenomenal job. I have a lot of respect for him and the way he handles his program. They have 17 to 18 returning starters, played really well Saturday (against South Dakota State).

"Offensively, they have a ton of skill, really good at the skill spots, starting with the quarterback (Alan) Bowman. Then Ollie Gordon is certainly as good as any running back in the country... Then they have their entire offensive line coming back who’s really playing well together. So you know they went to the Big 12 championship game last year and look to be headed north on that as well this year."

Oklahoma State has won nine of its last 11 games, and the Cowboys lead the nation with wins in one-possession games (34) since 2015. The 'Pokes boast 34 seniors, which ranks fourth nationally, plus they are tied for the second-most wins (24) in college football since 2020.

"We have an opportunity to go make a statement on the national stage, we’re an 11 a.m. kick off on ABC," offensive lineman Joshua Braun said Tuesday. "The entire country is going to be watching and we can see really what we’re made of this Saturday."

