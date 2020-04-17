Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

Catch up on the new offers, stories and hot topics of the week in Hog recruiting.

- This week was all about the beginning of the late signing period for Arkansas hoops. Eric Musselman now has signatures from three of his four commits, plus two more transfers. Read about each signee in the 2020 class that's ranked No.9 in the country by Rivals:

- Moses Moody, Rivals No. 54

- Jaylin Williams, Rivals No. 61

- Devo Davis, Rivals No. 132

- Jalen Tate, Northern Kentucky grad transfer

- Vance Jackson, New Mexico grad transfer

- Arkansas is still waiting for commit number 4, KK Robinson, to sign his NLI but it's essentially a wrap on Musselman's first class in Fayetteville. The class is complete with four 4-stars who all call the Natural State home. Read More about this special 2020 class.

- Not to be overshadowed by basketball, the football team locked down a big part of their growing 2021 class. Parkview dual-threat quarterback Landon Rogers received his offer Thursday and committed a couple hours later. Read his commitment story, his scouting report from Rivals regional analyst Sam Spiegelman and an interview with his head coach Brad Bolding.

- Before offering Rogers, Arkansas extended an offer to another 2021 quarterback, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian's Lucas Coley. Coley earned 27 Division-I offers before Arkansas became his first Power 5 suitor and now the Hogs are making their way to the top of his list. Read More

- Eric Musselman offered his fifth in-state prospect in the 2022 class, further emphasizing how much basketball talent the Natural State has consistently. We take a look at all five, including new offer Joseph Pinion, and the schools pursuing each one. Read More

- Remember Ty'Kieast Crawford? The former Arkansas offensive line commit signed with Charlotte this week, prompting us to update our look at where former commits landed from the 2020 class. Read More

- The Razorbacks "made the cut" for several 2021 football targets this week. Top six for Oklahoma DB Keuan Parker, top six for Georgia wide receiver Chauncey Magwood, top eight for Oklahoma running back Javion Hunt, top seven for California OL Maximus Gibbs, top 7 for DC-area tight end Bryce Butler, top 10 for South Carolina wide receiver JJ Jones and top 12 for Oklahoma safety Kendal Daniels.

- Keep up with in-state prospects who are getting offers from schools not named Arkansas --> 2021 | 2022

- Hutch even delivered with some baseball recruiting content this week. Here's a coach's take on JUCO slugger Brady Slavens, and an interview with early enrollee Dylan Leach.