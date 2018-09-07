In this week's Razorback Recruiting Notebook, I take a look at all the big recruiting news of the past week to make sure you didn't miss a thing.

Arkansas DT target Taurean Carter. Nikki Chavanelle

Midnight September 1 marked the end of the dead period and the Razorback recruiting department immediately began contacting 2020 athletes, sending graphics and building new relationships. Next week, the Hogs coaching staff will hit the road again to see high school prospects so stay locked in on HawgBeat to track where they're going and who they're seeing.

-On Monday the Razorbacks started the week off offering several more 2020 athletes, HawgBeat caught up with 2020 Bishop Dunne running back Jaden Hullaby who called Arkansas a dream school. READ -We also scouted three of the Hogs new offers, check it out. -On Tuesday, new offensive line offer Brady Latham decided to cash in his scholarship offer and committed to the Razorbacks, becoming lucky number 19 in the 2019 class. - READ Latham's Commitment Story

- WATCH Highlights from Latham's win over Mansfield Legacy -We took a look at who commits 20-22 could be for the Hogs in this NEXT UP piece, and learned that in-state 2019 LB Kendall Young has decided it's time to make a decision this weekend. Enter the Trough for my thoughts on where he's leaning. -We took a closer look at the six early 2020 linebacker offers and the latest in their recruitments: -2020 LINEBACKERS

-2020 DEFENSIVE TACKLES -We did a bunch of math to predict the best case and worst case for Arkansas will land on signing day in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. READ

-We added a 2019 JUCO offensive lineman from a Texas junior college to the Big Board. He says he wants to visit after the season. READ -In-state 4-star OT and Oklahoma commit Stacey Wilkins said he'll be taking an official visit to Arkansas after all, read when he'll make the trip. READ -The Head Hog's son has had a really good week in recruiting. READ -We took a look at how Arkansas's commits have been doing under Friday Night Lights: -WEEK 0

