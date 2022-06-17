Recruiting Roundup: Could Next Commit Come from Official Visitor Weekend?
The Roundup
Official Visits Galore
This weekend kicked off quite the stretch of visiting prospects for the Razorback staff, with the Hogs hosting ten official visitors.
Included in those ten, were already-committed prospects Dallas Young, Everett Roussaw, Luke Brown and Shamar Easter. The quartet of commits, as well as three more unofficial visitors in Joey Su'a, Luke Hasz and Malachi Singleton played a large role in recruiting non-committed visitors Brad Spence, Connor Stroh, Madden Sanker, Shelton Lewis and TJ Metcalf.
Both Spence and Metcalf were accompanied by their brothers, Trent and Tevis, who both hold offers from the Razorbacks.
The biggest potential hauls (literally), though, came in the form of Sanker and Stroh, as well as Charles Jagusah who made the trip later in the week. The trio of highly-touted linemen were a priority when talking to the commits, and Cody Kennedy and Sam Pittman have the Hogs still standing with more than a puncher's chance at some of the nation's best.
For full stories recapping each of the weekend's official visits, check out the stories below.
OV Recap: DB Commit Dallas Young Has a Message for Razorback Fans
OV Recap: Roussaw 'definitely' feels better about decision after visit
OV Recap: Luke Brown Hopes Visit Can Help Hogs Land Two Top OL Targets
OV Recap: 4-star TE commit Easter still solid with Hogs
OV Recap: Spence family leaves Fayetteville with 2 offers
OV Recap: Hogs boost chances with Rivals150 OT during visit
OV Recap: Arkansas "High on List" for Highly-Touted Offensive Lineman
OV Recap: Rivals100 OL Thinks "Leap of Faith" Visit to Arkansas Paid Off
OV Recap: Hogs trying to flip ACC commit
OV Recap: Hogs aiming to land Metcalf as 2nd DB from Alabama
Not Done Yet
What better way to follow up one of the busiest recruiting weekends of the cycle than to get ready to do it all over again?
Well, that's exactly what Sam Pittman and his staff are geared up for heading into this weekend, as yet another impressive group is set to make its way to town on official visits.
Among the headliners are a pair of Oklahoma four-stars in the Razorbacks' highest rated commit Luke Hasz and Owasso wideout Cole Adams.
Though Hasz has been committed since January, rumors arose about him potentially being on flip-watch after he announced he'd be making official trips to other Power 5 programs like Alabama and Michigan. After opting to make an unofficial trip to Fayetteville last weekend over meeting with the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, his commitment appears as solid as can be without pen touching paper, and he should be a major tool for the staff as they hope to land the speedy Adams.
Also in the fold will be Eagle's Landing (Ga.) cornerback RJ Johnson. Last month, Johnson told Rivals' national analyst Ryan Wright that he had been swayed by Arkansas' efforts, scheduling his official visit to Fayetteville for this weekend.
“Although Arkansas came to the scene a little later, they have really made a push on getting me down there. Coach (Dominique) Bowman and I are beginning to build a great relationship, and he knows ball."
For the full list of visitors for this weekend, and through the rest of the month, check out our running list of June visitors over at The Trough, our premium message board.
In-State DE Returns Home After Collecting Alabama, Georgia Offers
One other key name to watch was on the Hill this weekend was 2024 Little Rock Mills defensive end Charleston Collins.
Collins, though unrated by Rivals, has seen his recruitment explode over recent weeks, landing offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Michigan State, to name a few.
Fortunately for the Hogs, the staff was in relatively early on the 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman, offering him following the team's spring game in April.
That early entry has helped the Hogs, Collins said in his visit recap, adding that they're "definitely" in his top five at the moment.
For more on the time he spent with Deke Adams and the rest of the D-Line staff, as well as where he'd rank this trip among his recent run of prime-time visits, check out that full visit recap here.
Rivals150 Update Littered with Arkansas Targets
Back to the hardwood for the first time in a while, Arkansas saw a number of its top targets within the class of 2023 shifted every which way in the updated Rivals150.
From Baye Fall to recent official visitor Ron Holland, the Razorbacks seem poised to bring in another highly-regarded class nationally.
For a list of some notable risers and fallers, as well as some insight into what the '23 class may look like, check out our story here.
Basketball Opens Contact Period for 2024
Also in hoops news is the start of the coaches’ contact period with players from the 2024 class.
With the clock striking midnight on Wednesday, Eric Musselman and staff were able to personally reach out to a number of top ‘24 prospects for the first time, including Landren Blocker, the brother of major 2023 target Layden.
With plenty of room still in the ‘23 class, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing much action along the lines of commitment anytime soon, but nonetheless, our Jackson Collier put together a list of some names the Razorbacks have made contact with in this thread.
New Offers
Hoops