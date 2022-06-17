Recruiting Roundup: Could Next Commit Come from Official Visitor Weekend?

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

The Roundup

Not Done Yet What better way to follow up one of the busiest recruiting weekends of the cycle than to get ready to do it all over again? Well, that's exactly what Sam Pittman and his staff are geared up for heading into this weekend, as yet another impressive group is set to make its way to town on official visits. Among the headliners are a pair of Oklahoma four-stars in the Razorbacks' highest rated commit Luke Hasz and Owasso wideout Cole Adams. Though Hasz has been committed since January, rumors arose about him potentially being on flip-watch after he announced he'd be making official trips to other Power 5 programs like Alabama and Michigan. After opting to make an unofficial trip to Fayetteville last weekend over meeting with the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, his commitment appears as solid as can be without pen touching paper, and he should be a major tool for the staff as they hope to land the speedy Adams. Also in the fold will be Eagle's Landing (Ga.) cornerback RJ Johnson. Last month, Johnson told Rivals' national analyst Ryan Wright that he had been swayed by Arkansas' efforts, scheduling his official visit to Fayetteville for this weekend. “Although Arkansas came to the scene a little later, they have really made a push on getting me down there. Coach (Dominique) Bowman and I are beginning to build a great relationship, and he knows ball." For the full list of visitors for this weekend, and through the rest of the month, check out our running list of June visitors over at The Trough, our premium message board.

In-State DE Returns Home After Collecting Alabama, Georgia Offers One other key name to watch was on the Hill this weekend was 2024 Little Rock Mills defensive end Charleston Collins. Collins, though unrated by Rivals, has seen his recruitment explode over recent weeks, landing offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Michigan State, to name a few. Fortunately for the Hogs, the staff was in relatively early on the 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman, offering him following the team's spring game in April. That early entry has helped the Hogs, Collins said in his visit recap, adding that they're "definitely" in his top five at the moment. For more on the time he spent with Deke Adams and the rest of the D-Line staff, as well as where he'd rank this trip among his recent run of prime-time visits, check out that full visit recap here.

Rivals150 Update Littered with Arkansas Targets Back to the hardwood for the first time in a while, Arkansas saw a number of its top targets within the class of 2023 shifted every which way in the updated Rivals150. From Baye Fall to recent official visitor Ron Holland, the Razorbacks seem poised to bring in another highly-regarded class nationally. For a list of some notable risers and fallers, as well as some insight into what the '23 class may look like, check out our story here.

Basketball Opens Contact Period for 2024 Also in hoops news is the start of the coaches’ contact period with players from the 2024 class. With the clock striking midnight on Wednesday, Eric Musselman and staff were able to personally reach out to a number of top ‘24 prospects for the first time, including Landren Blocker, the brother of major 2023 target Layden. With plenty of room still in the ‘23 class, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing much action along the lines of commitment anytime soon, but nonetheless, our Jackson Collier put together a list of some names the Razorbacks have made contact with in this thread.

New Offers

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CTEVTU0VEIFRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gT2ZmZXIgZnJvbSB0aGUgVW5p dmVyc2l0eSBvZiBBcmthbnNhcyDwn5S04pqq77iPIOKAvO+4jzxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGJvd21hbjg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBEYm93bWFuODU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vS2VuX1R1cm5lcl8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtlbl9U dXJuZXJfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Rwb2xs ZXkyOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHBvbGxleTI5PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRml2dmU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRml2dmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSlBSb2NrTU8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpQ Um9ja01PPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsbGVu VHJpZXU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFsbGVuVHJpZXU8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTW9oclJlY3J1aXRpbmc/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1vaHJSZWNydWl0aW5nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc19DbGludD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzX0NsaW50PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3BzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV3BzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v UlIzeGljRzEwbSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JSM3hpY0cxMG08L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgRmFyYW5kIHdhc2hpbmd0b24gKEBfRmFyYW5kMSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fRmFyYW5kMS9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNjA1 ODI5NzU4MDc2OTI4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDEyLCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIEdyZWF0IHZpc2l0IHRvIHRoZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IG9m IEFya2Fuc2FzIEkgYW0gYmV5b25kIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBteSB2 ZXJ5IDFzdCBPZmZlciAhIeKdjCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU0VDP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jU0VDPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvV1BTP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j V1BTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoU2Ft UGl0dG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTYW1QaXR0bWFu PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pa2VfU2NoZXJl cjM4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNaWtlX1NjaGVyZXIzODwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LRkdPTERFTkVBR0xFUz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS0ZHT0xERU5FQUdMRVM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJhZFNwZW5jZV8/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyYWRTcGVuY2VfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28valc4bEhyaVJUMyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pXOGxIcmlSVDM8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHJlbnQgU3BlbmNlIChAVHJlbnRTcGVuY2VTKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RyZW50U3BlbmNlUy9zdGF0 dXMvMTUzNjAwMzg0MDcxMzE0MjI3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K dW5lIDEyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBzbyBibGVzc2VkIGFuZCBwcm91ZCB0byBzYXkgdGhhdCBJ IGhhdmUganVzdCByZWNlaXZlZCBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIFRoZSBVbml2ZXJz aXR5IG9mIEFya2Fuc2FzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v RkJDb2FjaEpTbWl0aD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARkJDb2FjaEpT bWl0aDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L2dvcmF6b3JiYWNrcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I2dvcmF6b3JiYWNrczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RD SlZzdWxGRWEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UQ0pWc3VsRkVhPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEthbWVyb24gQ29keSAoQGNvZHlfa2FtZXJvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2R5X2thbWVyb24vc3RhdHVzLzE1Mzc2 MTA4MDAyMTAzNjY0NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNywg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK