Series Preview: Hogs open 2022 season vs. Illinois State

Arkansas opens the 2022 season this weekend against Illinois State. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the three-game series…

All three games in Arkansas’ opening series against Illinois State will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus, meaning they can be watched on ESPN3.com or the ESPN app as long as you have log-in credentials from a cable provider.

Arkansas is going with a veteran in Connor Noland on Friday, followed by a pair of younger arms in the next two games.

Noland didn’t have a great season in 2021, but that was likely due to him not being fully healthy all year. Before the pandemic, he was Arkansas’ Friday starter in 2020 and had a 2.00 ERA in three starts. As a freshman, Noland was an Opening Weekend starter and earned Freshman All-SEC honors with a 4.02 ERA in 78 1/3 innings.

On the flip side, there were far fewer questions surrounding Illinois State’s starting rotation entering the first weekend of the 2021 season.

The Redbirds return two of their starters from last year - Jordan Lussier and Sean Sinisko - and are moving last year’s closer, Derek Salata, into a starting role.

Neither of the returning starters have overpowering stuff. Head coach Steve Holm described Lussier as “ultra competitive” with a fastball around 90 mph and a breaking ball as his out pitch, and described Sinisko as a “pitch-ability lefty.” They had nearly identical ERAs (4.36 / 4.44) and WHIPs (1.36 / 1.41) last season.

“(They’re) just veterans,” Van Horn said. “Probably aren’t going to beat themselves too much. We’re probably going to have to hit our way on. They’re not going to walk us and hit us. We need to grind out some at-bats, get some pitch counts up and get into that bullpen.”

Salata has appeared in 37 career games at Illinois State, but Sunday will be his first start. It will be in a venue he’s familiar with, as he had three strikeouts in 1 1/3 scoreless innings at Baum-Walker Stadium in 2020.

Even though it’s a new role for him, Holm is excited to see how he handles it.

“I think it’ll be good for him,” Holm said. “He’s one of our better arms and we’d like to get some more innings out of him as opposed to just saving him for that one or two innings per weekend.”