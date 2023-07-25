HawgBeat's top-20 countdown series previews 20 players who are expected to have the biggest impact for Arkansas football in 2023. The series will provide details on each player's measurables, their 2022 season, an outlook for 2023 and HawgBeat's take. Checking in at No. 10 is redshirt-senior defensive back Hudson Clark.

HUDSON CLARK

Position: Defensive back Year: Redshirt-senior Height, Weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds PFF Grade in 2022: 77.0 Snaps played in 2022: 866

2022 SUMMARY

A native of Dallas, Texas, Clark was unrated by Rivals out of high school. The cornerback-turned-safety has played well despite that, and was named a USA Today First-Team All-SEC member for his efforts in 2022. As a redshirt junior, Clark totaled 67 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception and two forced fumbles in a career-best 10 starts out of 13 games played last season. The former walk-on had a season-high 11 tackles versus BYU, which he also made his lone interception against. In a three-game stretch against LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri, Clark accumulated 24 tackles and two tackles for loss.

2023 OUTLOOK

Clark is a vastly underrated member of the secondary going into the 2023 season. He had the second best Pro Football Focus coverage grade (77.0) of any safety in the SEC last year, after all. The All-SEC performer should earn a starting safety spot, and will likely be a key cog in an Arkansas defense with many new faces. The experienced defensive back won't always make the "highlight" play, but Clark can be the model of consistency with the potential of earning All-SEC honors again in his final season with the Razorbacks.

HAWGBEAT'S VIEW

Clark is the third defensive back so far on our top-20 countdown list, as he joins redshirt-freshman Georgia transfer Jaheim Singletary (No. 16) and senior Baylor transfer Alfahiym Walcott (No. 13). Clark earned the No. 10 spot because of his experience in the SEC and familiarity with the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back likely won't be the defense's best player, but he'll be relied upon to make routine plays that most take for granted. If Clark is playing 800-plus snaps again, he will have to be a key contributor. Some fans may not agree with him being this high up the list, but if Clark can continue playing at an All-SEC level, the Razorback secondary could make a massive turnaround in 2023.

Arkansas Football Top 20 Countdown