Arkansas Game Week Headquarters: Kentucky
The Arkansas media will get head coach Chad Morris and his coordinators Mondays at noon, Tuesdays we'll get open practice for 20 minutes at 4:20 and then talk to players after and Wednesdays, we'll talk to Morris again before practice at 4:10.
You can hear Morris live from the Catfish Hole on Wednesday's at 7 pm. The show will be carried throughout the state of Arkansas on the Razorback Sports Network and locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM, 95.3 FM, 99.5 FM, HD3 106.5 FM and 1290 AM.
TUESDAY
MONDAY
~Arkansas nearly back to full strength after open week, injury updates
~Freshmen who could see increased roles for Hogs moving forward
~WATCH: Morris, Stoops, Coordinators preview Arkansas-Kentucky game
~Hogs release week 7 depth chart for Kentucky game
~HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend
LOOKING BACK AT WEEK FIVE + OPEN WEEK
~LOOK: Comparing 2019 vs. 2018 through week five
~UPDATE: ESPN FPI predicts Arkansas's remaining seven games
~WATCH: Offensive assistants talk progress through open week
~WATCH:Defensive assistants talk progress through open week
~2019 Arkansas Redshirt Tracker: Week 5
~Pro Football Focus breakdown - Offense
~Pro Football Focus breakdown - Defense
~GAMER: Aggies edge out Razorbacks once again, Arkansas falls 31-27
Watch the A&M game replay w/ your cable login on ESPN
