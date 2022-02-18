HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Illinois State (Game 1)
T-1st: Illinois State 2, Arkansas 0
After retiring the leadoff man, Connor Noland hit Aidan Huggins with a pitch and then gave up back-to-back singles. The latter of those two hits was an RBI for Jake McCaw. With the bases loaded, Noland was called for a balk to bring in a second run, but runners were stranded on second and third.
B-2nd: Illinois State 2, Arkansas 0
Illinois State starter Jordan Lussier was knocked out of the game when Brady Slavens lined a single off his head. Reliever Colin Wyman eventually loaded the bases, but Zack Gregory flied out to end the jam without any runs scoring.
B-5th: Illinois State 2, Arkansas 2
Jalen Battles breaks up the shutout by crushing a leadoff home run into the Hog Pen. Two batters later, Zack Gregory went opposite field for a home run into the visitor's bullpen to tie the game at 2-2.
|Arkansas
|Illinois State
|
1. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
1. Kyle Soberano - 2B
|
2. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
2. Aidan Huggins - LF
|
3. Jace Bohrofen - LF
|
3. Ryan Cermak - CF
|
4. Robert Moore - 2B
|
4. Jake McCaw - 1B
|
5. Michael Turner - C
|
5. Adrian Flores - DH
|
6. Brady Slavens - RF
|
6. Jonathan Sabontik - RF
|
7. Jalen Battles - SS
|
7. Nick Gile - 3B
|
8. Chris Lanzilli - DH
|
8. Greg Nichols - SS
|
9. Zack Gregory - CF
|
9. Tyler Woltman - C
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
|
Pitching: RHP Jordan Lussier
