HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Illinois State (Game 1)

T-1st: Illinois State 2, Arkansas 0

After retiring the leadoff man, Connor Noland hit Aidan Huggins with a pitch and then gave up back-to-back singles. The latter of those two hits was an RBI for Jake McCaw. With the bases loaded, Noland was called for a balk to bring in a second run, but runners were stranded on second and third.

B-2nd: Illinois State 2, Arkansas 0

Illinois State starter Jordan Lussier was knocked out of the game when Brady Slavens lined a single off his head. Reliever Colin Wyman eventually loaded the bases, but Zack Gregory flied out to end the jam without any runs scoring.

B-5th: Illinois State 2, Arkansas 2

Jalen Battles breaks up the shutout by crushing a leadoff home run into the Hog Pen. Two batters later, Zack Gregory went opposite field for a home run into the visitor's bullpen to tie the game at 2-2.

Starting Lineups Arkansas Illinois State 1. Peyton Stovall - 1B 1. Kyle Soberano - 2B 2. Cayden Wallace - 3B 2. Aidan Huggins - LF 3. Jace Bohrofen - LF 3. Ryan Cermak - CF 4. Robert Moore - 2B 4. Jake McCaw - 1B 5. Michael Turner - C 5. Adrian Flores - DH 6. Brady Slavens - RF 6. Jonathan Sabontik - RF 7. Jalen Battles - SS 7. Nick Gile - 3B 8. Chris Lanzilli - DH 8. Greg Nichols - SS 9. Zack Gregory - CF 9. Tyler Woltman - C Pitching: RHP Connor Noland Pitching: RHP Jordan Lussier

