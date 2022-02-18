 HawgBeat - HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Illinois State (Game 1)
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-18 14:21:47 -0600') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Illinois State (Game 1)

Arkansas opens the 2022 baseball season Friday against Illinois State.
Arkansas opens the 2022 baseball season Friday against Illinois State. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

T-1st: Illinois State 2, Arkansas 0

After retiring the leadoff man, Connor Noland hit Aidan Huggins with a pitch and then gave up back-to-back singles. The latter of those two hits was an RBI for Jake McCaw. With the bases loaded, Noland was called for a balk to bring in a second run, but runners were stranded on second and third.

B-2nd: Illinois State 2, Arkansas 0

Illinois State starter Jordan Lussier was knocked out of the game when Brady Slavens lined a single off his head. Reliever Colin Wyman eventually loaded the bases, but Zack Gregory flied out to end the jam without any runs scoring.

B-5th: Illinois State 2, Arkansas 2

Jalen Battles breaks up the shutout by crushing a leadoff home run into the Hog Pen. Two batters later, Zack Gregory went opposite field for a home run into the visitor's bullpen to tie the game at 2-2.

First pitch: 3 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Hogs host Illinois State to open 2022 season (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Illinois State

~Projected lineups

~Tidbits on Illinois State

~Quotes from both head coaches

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Illinois State

1. Peyton Stovall - 1B

1. Kyle Soberano - 2B

2. Cayden Wallace - 3B

2. Aidan Huggins - LF

3. Jace Bohrofen - LF

3. Ryan Cermak - CF

4. Robert Moore - 2B

4. Jake McCaw - 1B

5. Michael Turner - C

5. Adrian Flores - DH

6. Brady Slavens - RF

6. Jonathan Sabontik - RF

7. Jalen Battles - SS

7. Nick Gile - 3B

8. Chris Lanzilli - DH

8. Greg Nichols - SS

9. Zack Gregory - CF

9. Tyler Woltman - C

Pitching: RHP Connor Noland

Pitching: RHP Jordan Lussier

{{ article.author_name }}