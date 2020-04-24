Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

Catch up on the new offers, stories and hot topics of the week in Hog recruiting.

- This week was all about new offensive line commit Cole Carson who pulled the trigger Tuesday night, becoming Arkansas's fourth 2021 commit. Here's what you need to learn all about him:

- Commitment Story

- Analyst Scouting Report

- Coach's Take w/ Rivercrest HC Lance Connot

- One-on-one ZOOM chat

- The Razorbacks extended an offer to Texas safety Jordan Eubanks this week. Eubanks was a sleeper until about a week ago, and then eight more programs came calling. READ

- New commit Cole Carson was on our list of top targets from the Lone Star State when we put it out on Tuesday, check our who else is high on the Hogs from Texas. READ OFFENSE | READ DEFENSE

- Hands down one of the most heavily pursued Razorback wide receiver prospects, KeTron Jackson, sat down with Mid-South analyst Sam Spiegelman this week for a ZOOM chat to catch us up on his recruitment. READ

- One of five in-state players with a Razorbacks offer, Dreyden Norwood cut his list down to just five top programs this week: Arkansas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Georgia and Missouri. We talk out his options on the Trough. READ

- Arkansas made the top 10 for Georgia defensive lineman Cameron Ball and Louisiana running back Logan Diggs this week but... several other prospects either committed elsewhere or cut the Hogs from their list: LB Kendrick Blackshire, DB Jimmy Wyrick, WR Chauncey Magwood, DB Jyaire Brown, WR Jojo Earle, DB Jaydon Williams and DB Bralyn Oliver.

- The Razorbacks got yet another in-state PWO addition this week, catch up on all 10 of them and more. READ

- Eric Musselman successfully wrapped up his 2020 signing class with KK Robinson's signature on Monday. Read about each signee in the 2020 class that's ranked No.9 in the country by Rivals:

- Moses Moody, Rivals No. 54

- Jaylin Williams, Rivals No. 61

- KK Robinson, Rivals No. 67

- Devo Davis, Rivals No. 132

- Jalen Tate, Northern Kentucky grad transfer

- Vance Jackson, New Mexico grad transfer

- Check out all the praise Musselman had to rain down on his signees after they made it official. READ

- On top of capping off their 2020 hoops class, the Arkansas staff had virtual unofficial visits with four highly ranked 2021 targets: No. 14 Kendall Brown, No. 19 Peyton Watson, No. 20 Hunter Sallis and No. 39 Langston Love.

- Keep up with in-state prospects who are getting offers from schools not named Arkansas --> 2021 | 2022