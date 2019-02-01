In the past week, Arkansas has offered 39 new prospects (as of 4 p.m. this afternoon), including 18 new 2020 offers. Here's a recap of this week in recruiting so you don't miss a thing:

The Razorback staff is going 110 mph in the fast lane all over their main recruiting territories with just two days left in the final contact period of the 2019 cycle. They've been doing final in-home visits with their 2019s and getting into as many high schools as possible to give out new 2020, 2021 and even 2022 offers.

- Read the LATEST updates on the last four Arkansas targets who are undecided with five days until National Signing Day, and read their reactions to visits last weekend.

- We take a look at the list for this Saturday's Prospect Day. READ

- Check out when Arkansas's final targets will announce on Wednesday. READ

- Justin Stepp has seen this 3-star Georgia wide receiver twice in seven days and he's getting close to making a decision with a visit to Arkansas coming up. READ

- Arkansas is working hard to flip a 4-star wide receiver currently committed to USC. READ

- The Razorbacks landed Shiloh Christian 2019 offensive lineman Logan Kallesen as a PWO. READ

- The Razorbacks made the cut for three new 2020 high-priority prospects, EJ Williams, Jalen Kimber and Kris Abrams-Draine. READ

-The coaching staff absolutely took over East Texas on Thursday and saw many of their top targets, read about them here. READ

- A top 2021 safety out of Louisiana says he wants to get up to the Hill soon. READ

- We took a closer look at 2020 running backs and 2020 Rivals250 wide receivers to see where they stand with the Hogs now.

-2020 RIVALS250 WIDE RECEIVERS (Jan. 30 update)

-2020 RUNNING BACKS (Jan. 28 update)

-2020 DEFENSIVE TACKLES (Jan. 14 update)

-2020 DEFENSIVE ENDS (Jan. 21 update)

-2020 LINEBACKERS (Jan. 9 update)

-2020 TIGHT ENDS (Jan. 10 update)

-2020 QUARTERBACKS (Jan. 2 update)

-2020 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (Jan. 23 update)