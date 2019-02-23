The Razorback staff was mostly out of the office this week but their recruits were still busy taking visits and cutting lists, catch up on the latest headlines and the three new wide receiver offers from this week:

- 4-star East Texas safety Jerrin Thompson cut the Hogs into his top eight and told HawgBeat how he feels about his relationship with the staff right now. READ

- Rivals100 wide receiver Michael Redding talked about the schools pushing hardest to get a visit, plus, one new Razorbacks been telling him why he need to get on the Hill. READ

- We took a look at how Arkansas's top recruits rose and fell in the 2020 positional rankings. READ OFFENSE | READ DEFENSE

- A 2019 long snapper committed to joining the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. READ

- We broke down the new Rivals100 and Rivals250 to see where the Hog prospects landed this ratings cycle. READ

- The Arkansas staff hosted two elite 2020 targets on campus this week and weekend, 3-star offensive lineman with offers from school across the country Brady Ward and 3-star corner Jamie Vance, a former teammate of early enrollee Devin Bush.

- We took a closer look at which Big Board members are sleepers in the 2020 class, and why. READ