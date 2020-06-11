Subscribe to HawgBeat today and receive 50% off an annual subscription PLUS we'll send you a gift code for the remaining cost ($49.50) to use on the Rivals Fan Shop! Click here to sign up

After signing in the first ever early signing period, Mike Woods actually enrolled early so he could go through spring practice. It was a good move, as he established himself as part of the Razorbacks’ rotation at wide receiver.

Despite an offseason arrest and starting fall camp with some tightness in his hamstring, Woods eventually emerged as a potential starter. He served a suspension because of the arrest in the 2018 opener and played a handful of snaps against Colorado State before becoming a mainstay at the position.

Woods started seven of the final eight games of the year and finished with 18 receptions for 206 yards, including a critical 29-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 338 total offensive snaps, which was the fourth most among Arkansas’ receivers.

With the three who got more snaps either gone or injured, Woods was the veteran of a young receiver corps last season. Stud freshmen Treylon Burks and Trey Knox got most of the attention, but the sophomore tied for the team lead with 33 catches and his 423 receiving yards ranked second. He also had a team-high four touchdown receptions while playing 698 offensive snaps, the most by a non-lineman.

Although he’s had good production the last two years, Pro Football Focus hasn’t been super high on Woods. The analytics site credited him with three drops as a freshman and seven as a sophomore, while giving him a 60.8 and 58.6 grade, respectively.