HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Illinois State (Game 2)
Pregame Notes
The only change in Arkansas' lineup is Braydon Webb getting the nod in center field over Zack Gregory. He slotted in at the cleanup spot, prompting a few changes in the order. The full lineups are listed below.
B-2nd: Arkansas 1, Illinois State 0
The Razorbacks have their first lead of the season. It comes on a solo home run by Robert Moore.
B-3rd: Arkansas 2, Illinois State 0
Cayden Wallace’s first hit of the season is an RBI single to extend the Razorbacks’ lead to 2-0.
B-5th: Arkansas 4, Illinois State 0
After a leadoff double by Wallace that nearly cleared the fence and a walk by Webb, Moore doubled the Razorbacks’ lead with a two-run double.
First pitch: noon CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs host Illinois State to open 2022 season (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Illinois State
~Projected lineups
~Tidbits on Illinois State
~Quotes from both head coaches
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 loss to Illinois State
|Arkansas
|Illinois State
|
1. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
1. Kyle Soberano - 2B
|
2. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
2. Aidan Huggins - LF
|
3. Jace Bohrofen - LF
|
3. Ryan Cermak - CF
|
4. Braydon Webb - CF
|
4. Jake McCaw - 1B
|
5. Robert Moore - 2B
|
5. Adrian Flores - DH
|
6. Brady Slavens - RF
|
6. Jonathan Sabontik - RF
|
7. Chris Lanzilli - DH
|
7. Nick Gile - 3B
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Greg Nichols - SS
|
9. Michael Turner - C
|
9. Tyler Woltman - C
|
Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith
|
Pitching: LHP Sean Sinisko
