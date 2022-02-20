 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Illinois State Redbirds (Game 3)
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-20 12:30:34 -0600') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Illinois State (Game 3)

Arkansas and Illinois State will play a rubber match Sunday afternoon.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes

Arkansas is trying to avoid its first regular-season non-conference week series loss since dropping two of three against South Alabama in 2014.

While Illinois State is using the same lineup as the first two games, there are several changes to the Razorbacks' lineup. Braydon Webb is making his second straight start in center, but Zack Gregory replaces Brady Slavens in right and Chris Lanzilli replaces Jace Bohrofen in left.

Slavens is getting the start at DH. Another change is at catcher, as Dylan Leach is getting the nod over Michael Turner.

Full lineups are listed below.

T-2nd: Illinois State 1, Arkansas 0

The Redbirds strike first. Back-to-back first-pitch singles by Adrian Flores and Jonathan Sabotnik, plus a wild pitch, set up an RBI fielder's choice ground out by Nick Gile.

First pitch: 1 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Hogs host Illinois State to open 2022 season (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Illinois State

~Projected lineups

~Tidbits on Illinois State

~Quotes from both head coaches

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 loss to Illinois State

Noland settles in after rough 1st inning on Opening Day

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 2 win over Illinois State

Heralded freshman Smith pitches gem in debut

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Illinois State

1. Peyton Stovall - 1B

1. Kyle Soberano - 2B

2. Cayden Wallace - 3B

2. Aidan Huggins - LF

3. Robert Moore - 2B

3. Ryan Cermak - CF

4. Chris Lanzilli - LF

4. Jake McCaw - 1B

5. Brady Slavens - DH

5. Adrian Flores - DH

6. Braydon Webb - CF

6. Jonathan Sabontik - RF

7. Zack Gregory - RF

7. Nick Gile - 3B

8. Jalen Battles - SS

8. Greg Nichols - SS

9. Dylan Leach - C

9. Tyler Woltman - C

Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Pitching: RHP Derek Salata

{{ article.author_name }}