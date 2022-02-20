HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Illinois State (Game 3)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Arkansas is trying to avoid its first regular-season non-conference week series loss since dropping two of three against South Alabama in 2014.

While Illinois State is using the same lineup as the first two games, there are several changes to the Razorbacks' lineup. Braydon Webb is making his second straight start in center, but Zack Gregory replaces Brady Slavens in right and Chris Lanzilli replaces Jace Bohrofen in left.

Slavens is getting the start at DH. Another change is at catcher, as Dylan Leach is getting the nod over Michael Turner.

Full lineups are listed below.