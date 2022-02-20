HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Illinois State (Game 3)
Pregame Notes
Arkansas is trying to avoid its first regular-season non-conference week series loss since dropping two of three against South Alabama in 2014.
While Illinois State is using the same lineup as the first two games, there are several changes to the Razorbacks' lineup. Braydon Webb is making his second straight start in center, but Zack Gregory replaces Brady Slavens in right and Chris Lanzilli replaces Jace Bohrofen in left.
Slavens is getting the start at DH. Another change is at catcher, as Dylan Leach is getting the nod over Michael Turner.
Full lineups are listed below.
T-2nd: Illinois State 1, Arkansas 0
The Redbirds strike first. Back-to-back first-pitch singles by Adrian Flores and Jonathan Sabotnik, plus a wild pitch, set up an RBI fielder's choice ground out by Nick Gile.
|Arkansas
|Illinois State
|
1. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
1. Kyle Soberano - 2B
|
2. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
2. Aidan Huggins - LF
|
3. Robert Moore - 2B
|
3. Ryan Cermak - CF
|
4. Chris Lanzilli - LF
|
4. Jake McCaw - 1B
|
5. Brady Slavens - DH
|
5. Adrian Flores - DH
|
6. Braydon Webb - CF
|
6. Jonathan Sabontik - RF
|
7. Zack Gregory - RF
|
7. Nick Gile - 3B
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Greg Nichols - SS
|
9. Dylan Leach - C
|
9. Tyler Woltman - C
|
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
|
Pitching: RHP Derek Salata
