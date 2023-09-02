Pregame HQ: Arkansas vs Western Carolina
LITTLE ROCK — As the Arkansas Razorbacks and Western Carolina Catamounts get set to take the field at noon CT inside War Memorial Stadium, you can get caught up on all that happened throughout the week with the HawgBeat Arkansas vs. Western Carolina headquarters.
Check out all the articles and videos from the week to prepare for the Hogs and the Catamounts:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas
Kickoff: 12 p.m. CT
TV: Streaming on ESPN+/SECN+ on ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
