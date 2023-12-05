FAYETTEVILLE — With the transfer portal officially opening Monday for college football players, keeping up with roster movement is nearly impossible.

Free agency is the best way to describe what is now going on across the country. Arkansas will be right in the middle of it all, and the Razorbacks had multiple players announce their intentions to transfer by 1 p.m. Monday with many more expected to follow.

Many head coaches across the country have said that most players who enter the transfer portal already have an idea of where they want to go, and that includes Head Hog Sam Pittman.

"We have guys that come in, go into the portal and you’re not going to talk them out of it simply because they’ve already been poached by somebody else," Pittman said Thursday. "Told the finances and everything else. We do not do that here, we don’t. But it happens all the time. NCAA at some point has to put some type of penalties on teams that are poaching players, because it’s going around the country everywhere. We’re not."

The reality is, nothing is going to be done for this cycle of the transfer portal. It's been hard to keep up with the constant news cycle, so HawgBeat continues its day-by-day tracker to provide a refresher on all that's happened with the Arkansas football program.

