FAYETTEVILLE — The word whirlwind is probably best to describe the week that it's been for the Arkansas football program. Head coach Sam Pittman lost a lot of support after a 48-14 loss to Missouri that capped off a 4-8 campaign during Pittman's fourth year leading the program. After some notable transfer departures early in the week, it was basically all doom and gloom. Shortly after the UA announced its newest NIL Collective — Arkansas Edge — an old friend named Bobby Petrino came along. By that point, most Razorback fans were bought back into the football program — at least for the offseason. It's been hard to keep up with the constant news cycle from this week, so HawgBeat decided to go day-by-day to provide a refresher on all that's happened since Monday...

MONDAY

9:38 a.m. - WR Sam Mbake to transfer HawgBeat first reported news that sophomore wide receiver Sam Mbake was no longer a member of the Arkansas football team. After suffering a season-ending knee injury during fall camp, Mbake had a challenging fall that resulted in him moving on from the Razorbacks. He later officially entered the transfer portal.

5:32 p.m. - LB Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. shocks Hog fans The first surprising name to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal was redshirt sophomore linebacker Pooh Paul. A former three-star prospect in the class of 2021, Paul has been a key defensive player the past two seasons for Arkansas. Across 11 games this season, he recorded 74 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

TUESDAY

9:51 a.m. - LB Jordan Crook joins portal party By the time Crook announced his intentions to transfer on Tuesday morning, Arkansas fans were about as down bad as it gets. A former three-star prospect in the class of 2022, Crook was a rotational player during his two years with the Razorbacks. Across 12 games this season, he recorded 28 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.

11 a.m. - Arkansas Edge announced as official NIL collective for UA When the Razorbacks announced Arkansas Edge as the new official NIL Collective for the university, fans had no idea what was coming next. Arkansas Edge replaces OneArkansas as a collective supporting all 465-plus University of Arkansas student-athletes. (Click here to get more specific detail about Arkansas Edge.)

1:47 p.m. - Reports surface that Bobby Petrino is a candidate for OC job A report from ESPN's Pete Thamel shocked the college football world at 1:47 p.m. CT Tuesday. He reported that Arkansas was vetting former head coach Bobby Petrino to be new offensive coordinator.

WEDNESDAY

9:52 a.m. - 247Sports reports that KJ Jefferson is expected to enter the transfer portal The day after Petrino was reported to be returning to Arkansas as offensive coordinator, 247Sports' Chris Hummer dropped a report that Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is expected to enter the transfer portal after a 4-8 season in Fayetteville. 10:17 a.m. - KJ Jefferson disputes report that he is transferring Right around the time that stories were getting published regarding the news that Jefferson was expected to hit the portal, the redshirt senior quarterback posted on his Instagram story that he hasn't made a decision yet. Jefferson has been the starter for three seasons in Fayetteville and he has one year of eligibility remaining. "KJ’s given to the university good years and lot of records and things of that nature, whatever he wants to do we’ll be supportive of it," Pittman said Thursday. 11:35 a.m. - Arkansas officially announces Bobby Petrino as OC Some people remained skeptics until the moment Arkansas made it official. Petrino spent the last season as OC at Texas A&M after serving as head coach for the Missouri State Bears. This season, Petrino's group ranked 53rd in total offense (403.8), 87th in rushing offense (141.4), 41st in passing offense (262.3), 25th in scoring offense (34.2) and 32nd in third down conversion percentage (43.9%). Click here for Petrino's contract details. 5:59 p.m. - Freshman TE Luke Hasz staying at Arkansas We are in the day and age where players have to announce they are staying at whatever school they play for. Arguably the biggest "recruit" the Hogs had to get this offseason is Hasz, who was playing at an All-SEC level before breaking his clavicle on Sept. 30 against Texas A&M. 8:15 p.m. - Arkansas fans chant "Bobby" all night at Bud Walton Arena While Eric Musselman's Hoop Hogs took down No. 7 Duke with an 80-75 win at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday evening, Arkansas fans couldn't help but chant over and over again for Petrino, who was in the arena with Pittman. "Hell, it was my suggestion to go over to the Duke game," Pittman said. "I want to show him off, too, now. I’m proud that he came here. We’ve got a lot of work to do. But yeah, we wanted to get over there and support the basketball team. Man, what a heck of a game they played. Congratulations to them. I texted Muss. It’s been a great few days for the state of Arkansas, in my opinion."

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

7:07 a.m. - Reports surface that OL coach Cody Kennedy is leaving for another SEC job After the Arkansas offensive line gave up 47 sacks in the 2023 season, it seemed inevitable that Kennedy would move on. FootballScoop first reported that new Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby was bringing Kennedy to Starkville to join his staff. 7:13 a.m. - 2025 S Marcus Wimberly de-commits from Arkansas Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberly announced via X (former Twitter) that he is opening up his recruitment after he had been committed to the Razorbacks since July 29. Wimberly holds other notable offers from Michigan and Memphis. He most recently visited Michigan last weekend for the Wolverine's win over Ohio State. 12:02 p.m. - Kicker Cam Little declares for 2024 NFL Draft Junior kicker Cam Little elected to forgo his senior season and declare for the draft. This season, Little converted on all 33 of his point after attempts and made 20-24 (83.3%) of his field goal tries — including a career-high 56-yard field goal against Ole Miss. He is ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper.

OTHER NOTES