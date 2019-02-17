Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: February 17, 2019
The Razorbacks offered several new prospects this week while a couple top targets in the 2020 class made pledges to other programs. Catch up on everything you might've missed this week in Arkansas recruiting:
BIGGEST HEADLINES
- On Tuesday, we released the 2020 HawgBeat Big Board with 75 of the Hogs' top targets and since then, two top targets, wide receiver Joshua Downs and offensive tackle Jalen Garth, have committed to other programs. READ
- We broke down the 190+ 2020 offers by position, geography and current Rivals rating. READ
- We scouted the top four tight end targets in the 2020 class. READ
- We took a look at three elite sophomores that received Arkansas offers this week. READ
- Two Katy, Texas offensive linemen in the 2021 class explained their coincidental connections to the Natural State. READ
- West Mesquite 3-star running back Ty Jordan told us his relationship with Jeff Traylor is one of this strongest so far. READ
- HawgBeat subscribers sent in their most pressing questions of the week and I answered them all. READ
- The Hogs offered their first in-state sophomore on Monday. READ
NEW 2020 OFFERS
NEW 2021 OFFERS
IN OTHER NEWS...
- A&M grad transfer quarterback Nick Starkel set his Arkansas official visit date for March 1, we discuss the factors going into his decision. READ
- We took a look at the Arkansas coaches break schedule. READ
- The Hogs are due to hire a defensive line coach who could greatly boost their recruiting efforts in Tennessee. READ
- We also dove into where Mike Anderson and his guys are with remaining 2019 hoops targets. READ
ICYMI
Read the Closer Look series to learn all you need to know about the Hogs top 2020 recruits:
-2020 DEFENSIVE TACKLES (Feb. 5 update)
-2020 TIGHT ENDS (Feb. 5 update)
-2020 RIVALS250 WIDE RECEIVERS (Jan. 31 update)
-2020 RUNNING BACKS (Jan. 28 update)
-2020 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (Jan. 23 update)
-2020 DEFENSIVE ENDS (Jan. 21 update)
-2020 LINEBACKERS (Jan. 9 update)
-2020 QUARTERBACKS (Jan. 2 update)
-2020 DEFENSIVE BACKS (Nov. 15 update)
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.