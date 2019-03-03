One new commit, eight 2020 offers, one 2021 offer and a ton of news in Razorback recruiting this week. Catch up on everything you might've missed:

- A&M grad transfer quarterback Nick Starkel recapped his official visit on the Hill that was also a reunion with some old coaches and a close teammate. READ

- The Arkansas visitor list for next weekend's elite prospect day is growing and growing, now with more than 40 prospects set to visit the Natural State. ($) READ

- The Hogs could very well land a 4-star linebacker next weekend, he's told sources Arkansas is the team to beat. ($) READ

- Jamie "Greedy" Vance pulled the trigger and committed to Arkansas on Tuesday after his unofficial visit in Fayetteville, he's now picked up another SEC offer from Auburn. READ

- Rivals Louisiana recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman breaks down Vance's commitment and skills on the field after watching him play for several years. READ

- An East Texas offensive lineman called it quits with his Baylor commitment and told Rivals if he was to commit again now, it would be Arkansas. But he's now picked up new offers from A&M, Alabama, USC and more programs. ($) READ

- 3-star Texas DB Christian Gonzalez cut the Hogs into his top eight, he talked visit plans and got added to the HawgBeat Big Board. READ

- New 2020 and 2021 offers and prospects reacted to their unofficial visits this weekend and one walked away with a new offer. READ

- We took a closer look at the 10 most heavily recruited Hog prospects on the Big Board, one for each position group. READ

- Arkansas is going to be deep in the mix for one of the best 2021 quarterbacks in the nation, Aaron McLaughlin. He talks visit plans. READ

- 2020 Alabama offensive tackle Brady Ward recapped his visit on the Hill last weekend, and then visited Nick Saban and the Tide, picking up a new offer. ($) READ

- We got highlights and interviews for the top in-state 2020 prospects and some top of the board 2020 prospects at Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Houston. READ