HawgBeat's top-20 countdown series previews 20 players who are expected to have the biggest impact for Arkansas football in 2023. The series will provide details on each player's measurables, their 2022 season, an outlook for 2023 and HawgBeat's take. Checking in at No. 1 is redshirt-senior quarterback KJ Jefferson.

KJ JEFFERSON

Position: Quarterback Year: Redshirt-senior Height, Weight: 6-foot-3, 247 pounds PFF Grade in 2022: 90.8 Snaps played in 2022: 830

2022 SUMMARY

Jefferson followed up his stellar 2021 season — one in which he threw for 3,340 total yards and 27 touchdowns — with an excellent 2022 campaign. The Sardis, Mississippi, native totaled 2,636 yards through the air and 24 passing touchdowns as a redshirt junior in 2022. He added 640 yards on the ground with nine rushing touchdowns as well. The 6-foot-3 quarterback finished the season with an offense grade of 90.8, pass grade of 86.5 and run grade of 79.9 according to Pro Football Focus. Against BYU, Jefferson threw a career-high five touchdowns and the Cougars stood no chance against his size and strength combination, as seen in this clip:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CWVUgaGFkIG5vIGFuc3dlciBmb3IgQnJpbGVz4oCZIG9mZmVuc2Ug 4oCUIGNyZWF0aXZlIHBsYXkgZGVzaWduLCB3aWRlIG9wZW4gcmVjZWl2ZXJz IGFsbCBnYW1lPGJyPjxicj5LSiBKZWZmZXJzb246IDc0JSBjb21wbGV0aW9u LCAzNTMgeWFyZHMsIDUgVEQsIDAgSU5UIC4uLiBwbHVzIHRoaXM6PGJyPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28va2FteXpYY01hSiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2thbXl6WGNNYUo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGljayBTaXggUHJldmll d3MgKEBQaWNrU2l4UHJldmlld3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUGlja1NpeFByZXZpZXdzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgzMTAwOTcwMDk5MDE1 NjgxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Across SEC play alone, Jefferson compiled 1,090 passing yards, 340 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns. In the Liberty Bowl against Kansas, Jefferson accumulated 417 total yards with four combined touchdowns. He was named Liberty Bowl Bowl MVP for his efforts.

2023 OUTLOOK

Jefferson will have to adapt to a new system in 2023 under first-year offensive coordinator Dan Enos. This is likely for the better, as Enos is known for his pro-style offense, which helps prepare for the NFL — something he proved in 2015 during his previous tenure at Arkansas with quarterback Brandon Allen, who is currently a member of the San Francisco 49ers. For Jefferson to become a top draft prospect, he'll have to refine his passing game and show the ability to hit receivers in an offensive attack with more defined routes. Everyone knows the Preseason All-SEC Second Team quarterback can run people over, but for Jefferson to stay healthy and for the Razorbacks to achieve their lofty goals, he will have to be a little more cautious. The Razorbacks added a good group of transfer wide receivers and tight-ends during the offseason. Add in returning playmaker Raheim Sanders and the Hogs boast an offense with enough talent to give Jefferson all of the opportunities he needs to lead Arkansas to its best season yet under Sam Pittman.

HAWGBEAT'S VIEW

Jefferson is easily the Razorbacks' best and most important player going into 2023, hence his No. 1 ranking in our top-20 countdown list. He's the centerpiece of what could possibly be one of the most dynamic offenses in the SEC if all goes as planned. There's a reason why the offense looked non-existent in the two games without Jefferson in 2022 — 17 points against Mississippi State and 10 points versus LSU. Without Jefferson's dual-threat capability, experience and leadership, the Razorbacks are not nearly the same team. Last week, we mentioned Sanders as a possible Heisman candidate. But the player with clear Heisman potential on the Arkansas roster is Jefferson.

Arkansas Football Top 20 Countdown