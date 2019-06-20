News More News
Arkansas Razorbacks 2019 Scholarship Distribution

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer

As news of commitments, transfers and other roster-related news trickles out over the final few weeks of the 2018 season and the offseason, HawgBeat will update this list and continue to do so until the final 85 scholarship players are finalized at the beginning of the 2019 season.

CURRENT SCHOLARSHIP COUNT: 78

(NOTE: Arkansas can bring in only two more immediately eligible 2019 transfers. The other scholarships must be filled by walk-ons who have been with the program for at least two years or be left open for the upcoming 2020 class.)

Departures/changes (since the 2018 roster was finalized)

~WR Jarrod Barnes (transfer)

~DB Chevin Calloway (transfer)

~DE Courtre Alexander (transfer)

~TE Austin Cantrell (honored on senior night)

~DB Nate Dalton (transfer)

~DL Billy Ferrell (transfer)

~LB Kyrei Fisher (transfer)

~DT Briston Guidry (retirement)

~RB T.J. Hammonds ("no longer on team"/Returning to team)

~OL Dylan Hays (medically retired)

~DL Alexy Jean-Baptiste (transfer)

~P Blake Johnson (transfer)

~QB Cole Kelley (transfer)

~NB Derrick Munson (transfer)

~WR Jonathan Nance (transfer)

~WR La'Michael Pettway (transfer)

~DB Ryan Pulley (leaving early for NFL Draft)

~QB Ty Storey (transfer)

~LB Dee Walker (indefinite suspension following arrest)

~RB Maleek Williams (transfer)

~QB Connor Noland (focusing on baseball)

Quarterback (5)

**Ben Hicks - redshirt senior (early enrollee)

**Nick Starkel - redshirt junior

Daulton Hyatt - redshirt sophomore

John Stephen Jones - redshirt freshman

*KJ Jefferson - freshman

Running back (6)

Devwah Whaley - senior

Rakeem Boyd - redshirt junior

T.J. Hammonds - redshirt junior

Chase Hayden - junior

Jordon Curtis - redshirt sophomore

*A’Montae Spivey - freshman

Wide receiver (9)

Deon Stewart - redshirt senior

Jordan Jones - redshirt junior

De'Vion Warren - junior

Koilan Jackson - redshirt sophomore

Michael Woods - sophomore

*Treylon Burks - freshman

*T.Q. Jackson - freshman

*Trey Knox - freshman (early enrollee)

*Shamar Nash - freshman (early enrollee)

Tight end (5)

Chase Harrell - redshirt senior

Cheyenne O'Grady - redshirt senior

Hayden Johnson - senior

Grayson Gunter - redshirt junior

*Hudson Henry - freshman

Offensive line (15)

Colton Jackson - redshirt senior

Austin Capps - senior

Ty Clary - junior

*Myron Cunningham - junior (early enrollee)

*Chibueze Nwanna - junior (early enrollee)

Kirby Adcock - redshirt sophomore

Shane Clenin - redshirt sophomore

Dalton Wagner - redshirt sophomore

Noah Gatlin - redshirt freshman

Silas Robinson - redshirt freshman

Ryan Winkel - redshirt freshman

*Brady Latham - freshman

*Beaux Limmer - freshman

*Dylan Rathcke - freshman

*Ricky Stromberg - freshman

Defensive line (16)

Jamario Bell - redshirt senior

Gabe Richardson - redshirt senior

T.J. Smith - redshirt senior

McTelvin Agim - senior

Dorian Gerald - senior

Jonathan Marshall - redshirt junior

David Porter - redshirt sophomore

Nick Fulwider - redshirt freshman

Isaiah Nichols - redshirt freshman

*Taurean Carter - freshman

*Collin Clay - freshman

*Eric Gregory - freshman (early enrollee)

*Enoch Jackson - freshman

*Marcus Miller - freshman

*Mataio Soli - freshman (early enrollee)

*Zach Williams - freshman . (early enrollee)

Linebacker (8)

De'Jon Harris - senior

Deon Edwards - redshirt junior

Giovanni LaFrance - redshirt junior

Grant Morgan - redshirt junior

Hayden Henry - junior

Bumper Pool - sophomore

Andrew Parker - redshirt freshman

*Zach Zimos - freshman

Defensive back (13)

Britto Tutt - redshirt senior

D'Vone McClure - redshirt junior (nickel)

Micahh Smith - redshirt junior

Kamren Curl - junior

Montaric Brown - redshirt sophomore

Jarques McClellion - redshirt sophomore

Joseph Foucha - sophomore

Myles Mason - sophomore

Ladarrius Bishop - redshirt freshman

*Greg Brooks Jr. - freshman (early enrollee)

*Devin Bush - freshman (early enrollee)

*Malik Chavis - freshman

*Jalen Catalon - freshman

Specialists (1)

Connor Limpert - senior

Blue Shirt for 2020

**RB Trelon Smith - redshirt junior (eligible 2020)

**OL Luke Jones - redshirt freshman (eligible 2020, appealing for immediate eligibility)

*2019 signee

**2019 transfer

