Arkansas Razorbacks 2019 Scholarship Distribution
As news of commitments, transfers and other roster-related news trickles out over the final few weeks of the 2018 season and the offseason, HawgBeat will update this list and continue to do so until the final 85 scholarship players are finalized at the beginning of the 2019 season.
CURRENT SCHOLARSHIP COUNT: 78
(NOTE: Arkansas can bring in only two more immediately eligible 2019 transfers. The other scholarships must be filled by walk-ons who have been with the program for at least two years or be left open for the upcoming 2020 class.)
Departures/changes (since the 2018 roster was finalized)
~WR Jarrod Barnes (transfer)
~DB Chevin Calloway (transfer)
~DE Courtre Alexander (transfer)
~TE Austin Cantrell (honored on senior night)
~DB Nate Dalton (transfer)
~DL Billy Ferrell (transfer)
~LB Kyrei Fisher (transfer)
~DT Briston Guidry (retirement)
~RB T.J. Hammonds ("no longer on team"/Returning to team)
~OL Dylan Hays (medically retired)
~DL Alexy Jean-Baptiste (transfer)
~P Blake Johnson (transfer)
~QB Cole Kelley (transfer)
~NB Derrick Munson (transfer)
~WR Jonathan Nance (transfer)
~WR La'Michael Pettway (transfer)
~DB Ryan Pulley (leaving early for NFL Draft)
~QB Ty Storey (transfer)
~LB Dee Walker (indefinite suspension following arrest)
~RB Maleek Williams (transfer)
~QB Connor Noland (focusing on baseball)
Quarterback (5)
**Ben Hicks - redshirt senior (early enrollee)
**Nick Starkel - redshirt junior
Daulton Hyatt - redshirt sophomore
John Stephen Jones - redshirt freshman
*KJ Jefferson - freshman
Running back (6)
Devwah Whaley - senior
Rakeem Boyd - redshirt junior
T.J. Hammonds - redshirt junior
Chase Hayden - junior
Jordon Curtis - redshirt sophomore
*A’Montae Spivey - freshman
Wide receiver (9)
Deon Stewart - redshirt senior
Jordan Jones - redshirt junior
De'Vion Warren - junior
Koilan Jackson - redshirt sophomore
Michael Woods - sophomore
*Treylon Burks - freshman
*T.Q. Jackson - freshman
*Trey Knox - freshman (early enrollee)
*Shamar Nash - freshman (early enrollee)
Tight end (5)
Chase Harrell - redshirt senior
Cheyenne O'Grady - redshirt senior
Hayden Johnson - senior
Grayson Gunter - redshirt junior
*Hudson Henry - freshman
Offensive line (15)
Colton Jackson - redshirt senior
Austin Capps - senior
Ty Clary - junior
*Myron Cunningham - junior (early enrollee)
*Chibueze Nwanna - junior (early enrollee)
Kirby Adcock - redshirt sophomore
Shane Clenin - redshirt sophomore
Dalton Wagner - redshirt sophomore
Noah Gatlin - redshirt freshman
Silas Robinson - redshirt freshman
Ryan Winkel - redshirt freshman
*Brady Latham - freshman
*Beaux Limmer - freshman
*Dylan Rathcke - freshman
*Ricky Stromberg - freshman
Defensive line (16)
Jamario Bell - redshirt senior
Gabe Richardson - redshirt senior
T.J. Smith - redshirt senior
McTelvin Agim - senior
Dorian Gerald - senior
Jonathan Marshall - redshirt junior
David Porter - redshirt sophomore
Nick Fulwider - redshirt freshman
Isaiah Nichols - redshirt freshman
*Taurean Carter - freshman
*Collin Clay - freshman
*Eric Gregory - freshman (early enrollee)
*Enoch Jackson - freshman
*Marcus Miller - freshman
*Mataio Soli - freshman (early enrollee)
*Zach Williams - freshman . (early enrollee)
Linebacker (8)
De'Jon Harris - senior
Deon Edwards - redshirt junior
Giovanni LaFrance - redshirt junior
Grant Morgan - redshirt junior
Hayden Henry - junior
Bumper Pool - sophomore
Andrew Parker - redshirt freshman
*Zach Zimos - freshman
Defensive back (13)
Britto Tutt - redshirt senior
D'Vone McClure - redshirt junior (nickel)
Micahh Smith - redshirt junior
Kamren Curl - junior
Montaric Brown - redshirt sophomore
Jarques McClellion - redshirt sophomore
Joseph Foucha - sophomore
Myles Mason - sophomore
Ladarrius Bishop - redshirt freshman
*Greg Brooks Jr. - freshman (early enrollee)
*Devin Bush - freshman (early enrollee)
*Malik Chavis - freshman
*Jalen Catalon - freshman
Specialists (1)
Connor Limpert - senior
Blue Shirt for 2020
**RB Trelon Smith - redshirt junior (eligible 2020)
**OL Luke Jones - redshirt freshman (eligible 2020, appealing for immediate eligibility)
*2019 signee
**2019 transfer
