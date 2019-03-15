Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: March 15, 2019
Arkansas had a gigantic prospect day last weekend so I skipped my recruiting notebook, and now we have one with two-weeks worth of news! Catch up on everything you might've missed including two new commitments, five new offers, tons of recruiting updates and more.
BIGGEST HEADLINES
- We updated Arkansas's chances to land all seven still available quarterbacks for 2020, and got the scoop on one taking his first official visit here in three weeks. READ
- Arkansas landed its third 2020 commit, in-state Jonesboro standout DE/LB Jashaud Stewart on Saturday night. The Hogs' 2020 class of three is now ranked 30th in the nation. READ
- I caught up with a former Arkansas coach's son, running back Chris Vaughn, to see where he's at in his recruitment process after a great unofficial visit on the Hill. READ
- I took a closer look at the prospects trending up and down with Arkansas after the Razorbacks' largest prospect day ever. READ ($)
- I got an update from highly coveted Texas offensive lineman Garrett Hayes who visited on Wednesday. Looks like the Hogs will have to battle it out with an SEC foe for this one. READ ($)
- Read visit recaps from some of the Hogs' top targets that were on the Hill Saturday:
OL Ty'Kieast Crawford
TE Allen Horace Jr.
WR Kelvontay Dixon ($)
TE Elijah Yelverton
RB Isaiah Jacobs
DT Omari Thomas ($)
LB Aaron Moore ($)
S Dajeun Gibson
WR Caleb Medford
More free tidbits here.
- The Hogs gained a new team member on Saturday, adding Arizona State transfer running back Trelon Smith. READ
- Chad Morris and Joe Craddock extended just their fourth 2022 quarterback offer to a stud out in Georgia. READ
- Arkansas is amongst those pushing hardest for quick Texas running back Devon Achane. READ
NEW OFFERS
IN OTHER NEWS...
- We've started our new upcoming important dates and announcements calendar, which includes when the next commit could be calling the Hogs. READ ($)
- The Hogs are showing interest in a grad transfer linebacker, who would easily commit here, but they haven't offered just yet. READ
- An Arkansas State Championship quarterback picked up his first Division-I offer. READ ($)
- We take a look at who is already scheduled to take their 48-hour official visits for the Spring Game. READ ($)
- The Razorbacks were cut from contention from one of their (and the nation's) top safety prospects. READ ($)
- Two top Dallas area defensive backs have schedule their Arkansas official visits for this spring. READ ($)
ICYMI:
Reminder...
Keep Arkansas super fan and no. 1 recruiter Canaan Sandy in your thoughts this weekend. Though Sandy suffered a stroke on Thursday, he is recovering and giving hugs already.
