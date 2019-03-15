Arkansas had a gigantic prospect day last weekend so I skipped my recruiting notebook, and now we have one with two-weeks worth of news! Catch up on everything you might've missed including two new commitments, five new offers, tons of recruiting updates and more.

- We updated Arkansas's chances to land all seven still available quarterbacks for 2020, and got the scoop on one taking his first official visit here in three weeks. READ

- Arkansas landed its third 2020 commit, in-state Jonesboro standout DE/LB Jashaud Stewart on Saturday night. The Hogs' 2020 class of three is now ranked 30th in the nation. READ

- I caught up with a former Arkansas coach's son, running back Chris Vaughn, to see where he's at in his recruitment process after a great unofficial visit on the Hill. READ

- I took a closer look at the prospects trending up and down with Arkansas after the Razorbacks' largest prospect day ever. READ ($)

- I got an update from highly coveted Texas offensive lineman Garrett Hayes who visited on Wednesday. Looks like the Hogs will have to battle it out with an SEC foe for this one. READ ($)

- Read visit recaps from some of the Hogs' top targets that were on the Hill Saturday:

OL Ty'Kieast Crawford

TE Allen Horace Jr.

WR Kelvontay Dixon ($)

TE Elijah Yelverton

RB Isaiah Jacobs

DT Omari Thomas ($)

LB Aaron Moore ($)

S Dajeun Gibson

WR Caleb Medford

More free tidbits here.

- The Hogs gained a new team member on Saturday, adding Arizona State transfer running back Trelon Smith. READ

- Chad Morris and Joe Craddock extended just their fourth 2022 quarterback offer to a stud out in Georgia. READ

- Arkansas is amongst those pushing hardest for quick Texas running back Devon Achane. READ